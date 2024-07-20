'What Are You Smoking': Harbhajan Singh Blasts Pakistani Journalist For Comparing Mohammad Rizwan And MS Dhoni

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has strongly criticized Pakistan cricket fan and journalist Farid Khan for comparing Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Farid Khan, who lists himself as having worked for the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, and T10 Global League, made the comparison in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly," Farid wrote in his post. He claims to be Pakistan's most engaging sports content creator on X.

MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly pic.twitter.com/bXVRoIsy0V — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2024

Harbhajan was incensed by this comparison and responded with a sharp retort, asking Farid, "What r u (sic) smoking nowadays???" He went on to label the comparison as a silly question, asserting that Dhoni is still the No.1 in world cricket and that no one is better than him behind the stumps.

"What r u smoking nowadays???? What a silly question to ask. Bhaiyo isko batao (Brothers tell him). DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se (Dhoni is far ahead of Rizwan). Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this. I like Rizwan, he is good player who always plays with intent..but this comparison is wrong. DHONI No. 1 even today in world cricket. None better thn him behind stumps," Harbhajan said in response to the post.

What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI… https://t.co/apr9EtQhQ4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 19, 2024

In his illustrious career, Dhoni has achieved remarkable statistics. In 90 Tests, he claimed 256 catches and made 38 stumpings. In One-day Internationals (ODIs), he took 321 catches and executed 123 stumpings in 350 matches. Additionally, Dhoni scored 4,876 runs in Tests at an average of 38.09, hitting six hundreds and 33 fifties.

Comparatively, Rizwan has taken 78 catches and made three stumpings in 30 Test matches. In 74 ODIs, he has taken the same number of 76 catches and made three stumpings. In 30 Tests, Rizwan has scored 1,616 runs at an average of 40.4, with two centuries and nine fifties.

Harbhajan’s defense of Dhoni highlights the vast difference in experience and achievements between the two wicketkeepers. While Rizwan is a talented player and has shown great intent, Harbhajan believes that comparing him to a cricket legend like Dhoni is premature and unfair.

Dhoni’s contributions to cricket, both as a wicketkeeper and a batsman, have set a high benchmark. His skills behind the stumps and his leadership qualities have earned him a place among the greatest cricketers of all time. This is reflected in the statistics and the respect he commands in the cricketing world.