What Bangladesh Need To Qualify For WTC 2025 Final After Series Win Vs Pakistan?

Bangladesh's cricketing prowess took center stage as they delivered a stunning 2-0 series victory over Pakistan in the recent Test series. The Rawalpindi Stadium was the backdrop for this impressive triumph, where Bangladesh's top order shone brightly. This decisive series win not only showcased the team's emerging strength but also significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final. Here, we delve into the thrilling details of Bangladesh's journey and explore the scenarios that could see them seal a spot in next year’s WTC final.

Also Read: From Afghanistan's Upset To Bangladesh's Triumph: Pakistan's Most Disastrous Year In Cricket - In Pics

Bangladesh's Clinical Performance

In the second Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh demonstrated a blend of resilience and skill. Chasing a modest target of 185 runs, the visitors saw their top six batters contribute significantly, ensuring a solid chase. The standout performance came from wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, whose gritty 138 earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. His innings was a testament to his composure and ability to anchor the innings under pressure.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz also played a crucial role, bagging the 'Player of the Series' award. Miraz's all-round capabilities were on full display as he amassed 155 runs and claimed 10 wickets across the two Tests. His performances with both bat and ball were instrumental in Bangladesh’s series win, highlighting his importance in the team’s current setup.

Bangladesh’s Path to the WTC Final

The series win over Pakistan has catapulted Bangladesh to fourth place in the 2023-25 WTC standings. With a Points Percentage (PCT) of 45.83, the team is now in contention for one of the top two spots, which would guarantee a place in the WTC final scheduled to be held at Lord's next June.

However, the road ahead is challenging. To secure a spot in the final, Bangladesh must maintain their form and deliver strong performances in their upcoming fixtures. They will face India, West Indies, and South Africa in their remaining matches, and each series will be crucial for their qualification hopes.

Key Fixtures and Challenges

1. Bangladesh vs India (September 19 - October 1, 2024)

The two-match series against India will be a significant test for Bangladesh. India, currently leading the WTC table with a PCT of 68.52, will pose a tough challenge. Bangladesh will need to secure at least one win, if not a series victory, to improve their PCT and enhance their qualification chances.

2. Bangladesh vs West Indies (November 2024)

Bangladesh's Test series against the West Indies, scheduled for November, will be held in Antigua and Jamaica. The West Indies, while a competitive side, have been inconsistent in the WTC cycle. A strong performance here could be crucial for Bangladesh’s bid to climb the standings.

3. Bangladesh vs South Africa (2024 - Dates TBA)

The two-match Test series against South Africa, to be played in Bangladesh, will be pivotal. Although the schedule is yet to be finalized, this series will offer Bangladesh an opportunity to gain valuable points and improve their PCT.