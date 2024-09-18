What Did Gautam Gambhir Advised Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test?

As India prepares for the highly anticipated first Test against Bangladesh, starting September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has stepped into a pivotal role, offering invaluable advice to Virat Kohli. With India’s spin-friendly pitches known for challenging even the most accomplished batters, Gambhir’s insights could be the key to mastering the art of playing spin.

Gambhir’s Key Advice: Focus on the Bowler’s Hand

Gautam Gambhir, a maestro against spin bowling during his playing days, has emphasized the importance of focusing on the bowler’s hand rather than waiting for the ball to pitch. This approach, according to Gambhir, is crucial for players like Virat Kohli who face the challenge of reading spin deliveries early.

By concentrating on the bowler's grip and wrist position at the moment of release, Kohli can make quicker decisions about how to play the ball. This technique allows for faster adjustments, enabling him to decide whether to defend, attack, or alter his footwork before the ball even reaches the pitch. The ability to anticipate variations such as leg-spin, off-spin, or a googly before they land is essential for success on spin-friendly surfaces.

The Tactical Edge: Early Anticipation

Gambhir’s advice underscores the tactical advantage of early anticipation. Waiting for the ball to turn after pitching can be risky, particularly on pitches that offer sharp turn or variable bounce. This delay often results in mistimed shots and increased vulnerability to dismissals. By focusing on the bowler’s hand, Kohli can mitigate these risks, positioning himself better to handle tricky deliveries.

Additionally, Gambhir highlighted the need for batters to quickly adapt to spin-friendly conditions. Observing the bowler’s hand helps in reading the spin more accurately, allowing batters to avoid being deceived by variations in flight, drift, or pace. This proactive approach could significantly enhance Kohli’s ability to perform against spin attacks.

The Lighter Bat: A Subtle Yet Effective Change

In a bid to further refine Kohli’s technique, Gambhir has also suggested considering the use of lighter bats. The rationale behind this is to improve wrist flexibility and control, enabling better manipulation of the ball on turning pitches. A lighter bat allows for quicker adjustments, making it easier to execute shots like late cuts, sweeps, or flicks, which can transform challenging deliveries into scoring opportunities.

Gambhir himself used to modify his bats by making holes to reduce weight, enhancing his ability to face spin effectively. This adjustment, combined with his exceptional eyesight and skill against spin, allowed him to handle even the most formidable spinners with finesse.