Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy If IND vs AUS Final Is Washed Out? Check ICC Rules

Should the match be incomplete on the scheduled day, a reserve day on Monday (November 20) is in place with the same 2 PM start time.

Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy If IND vs AUS Final Is Washed Out? Check ICC Rules

The much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia is set to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). However, with the lingering threat of rain and the monsoon season's influence, cricket enthusiasts are eager to know what unfolds if the weather decides to play the spoilsport. The clash is scheduled to commence at 2 PM local time, with the first innings set to conclude around 5:40 PM. Flexibility in playing hours might occur due to pre-match ceremonies or mid-innings shows. In the event of stoppages like drink breaks or injuries requiring treatment, the closing time could be extended. However, if weather or other unavoidable circumstances interrupt, there is a provision of 120 extra minutes to complete the match.

Reserve Day and Continuation Rules

Should the match be incomplete on the scheduled day, a reserve day on Monday (November 20) is in place with the same 2 PM start time. The ICC's playing conditions specify that every effort will be made to finish the game on the scheduled day, even if overs need to be reduced. However, if a minimum of 20 overs per side cannot be bowled on the scheduled day, the match will continue on the reserve day. If no play is possible despite the extension time, the entire game will be played on the reserve day as a full fifty-over match.

Weather Forecast

Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed thrilling encounters, and the final promises to be no different. The pitch, possibly a used surface, may favor both batsmen and disciplined bowlers. The weather forecast for Ahmedabad on November 19 predicts clear skies and no rain, ensuring an uninterrupted showdown. With temperatures reaching 33°C in the afternoon and dropping to 25°C later in the match, conditions seem favourable.

Dew Factor and Pitch Characteristics

Dew is likely to influence the game, providing an advantage to the chasing team in the closing stages. The stadium boasts 11 pitches, offering varied characteristics. Black soil pitches provide bounce, red soil aids spinners, and a mixture of both ensures an even contest. The venue's ODI history shows an even split between teams batting first and chasing, with an average first innings score of 243.

DLS Method

In case rain disrupts the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will play a pivotal role if rain plays spoilsport. This mathematical formula adjusts targets and overs based on the current state of the game, ensuring fairness. If rain alters the match conditions, teams will rely on the DLS method to recalculate targets, adding a strategic dimension to the high-stakes final, where adaptability and quick decision-making will be paramount for success.

