What Happens If Virat Kohli & KL Rahul Skip Ranji Trophy Games? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has raised questions about the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the previous round of Ranji Trophy matches. Both players cited minor injuries as the reason for their absence, but Gavaskar remains skeptical. Kohli missed Delhi's match against Saurashtra due to a neck issue, while Rahul sat out Karnataka's victory over Punjab, citing an elbow niggle.

Gavaskar's Queries and Expectations

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar questioned why Kohli and Rahul did not report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treatment and recovery if they were genuinely injured. He highlighted the standard practice for BCCI-contracted players to report to the NCA for any injuries and wondered if the players had valid medical certificates.

"It would be interesting to see if KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli, who didn’t play in last week’s round of Ranji Trophy matches, will play the next round. More interesting would be what action the BCCI takes if they don’t play," Gavaskar wrote.

The Bigger Picture: Contract and Commitment

Gavaskar also pondered whether the players' absence was due to non-injury reasons, hinting at a possible lack of commitment. He pointed out the BCCI's insistence on players participating in the Ranji Trophy to maintain their central contracts. This stance was reinforced by the fate of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who were stripped of their BCCI contracts after missing Ranji Trophy games last year.

"The BCCI and the coach’s insistence on the Indian players playing in the Ranji Trophy meant that most of the players who were on the disastrous tour of Australia turned up for their state teams in the Ranji Trophy. Whether their hearts were in it or they did that only to ensure they were not stripped of their BCCI contracts, like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were, after missing out on the Ranji Trophy games last year, is known only to them," Gavaskar added.

Kohli and Rahul's Return

Despite the controversy, both Kohli and Rahul are set to return for the next round of Ranji Trophy matches, starting January 30. Kohli has already joined the Delhi team and has begun training for his return. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see if the players' performances justify their absence.

The Impact on Team Dynamics

The return of Kohli and Rahul to their respective state teams is expected to boost morale and provide a competitive edge. Their presence will undoubtedly influence team dynamics and strategies, as both players bring a wealth of experience and skill to the table. However, the underlying questions about their commitment and the BCCI's response will continue to be a topic of discussion.