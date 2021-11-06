What if Afghanistan lose to New Zealand? WATCH Ravindra Jadeja's cheeky response to journalist's question

India have registered back-to-back wins in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 after losing the first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, with wins against Afghanistan and Scotland, Virat Kohli and Co have made sure they are still in contention to grab the last-four spot. The qualification is difficult even if they win their last match of the compeititon against Namibia as their fortunes also rely upon the result of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match. If New Zealand win that game, then it will be all over for India. With four wins under their belt, the Black Caps will smoothly enter the semis alongside Pakistan.

This is why the loss against Pakistan and New Zealand hurt India immensely.

Ravindra Jadeja, player of the match in the India vs Scotland match, was at the post-match press conference and was asked a question by a journalist that what happens if New Zealand don't lose to Afghanistan?

The Indian all-rounder who is known for talking straight and not giving politically correct answers had a cheeky reply to the question.

He said, "Toh phir, back pack karke ghar jaenge, aur kya? (We will pack our bags and return home, what else)"

This was a honest reply. There was no other answer to that question really.

The whole of India will be praying and hoping for an Afghanistan win when they play against New Zealand. Two days ago, R Ashwin joked in a press conference that if needed Indian team is ready to send their physiotherapist to help Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman get back to full fitness.

If Afghanistan are able to beat Black Caps, India will then just need to beat Namibia on 8 November to qualify for the semis.