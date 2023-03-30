What Is Impact Player Rule? All You Need To Know About New Rule To Be Enforced In IPL 2023

The sixteenth edition of Indian Premier (IPL 2023) is going to see the Impact Player rule come into effect. The first two teams who will be using this non-mandatory rule are Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings as they play the season's first match on Friday (March 31) at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Impact Player rule has been brought in to add a new dimension to the league and make the competition even more attractive. BCCI had announced the rule last year itself and the fans are eagerly waiting to see how this new rule change impacts the IPL matches. But there is also a lot of confusion among the fans about the new rule change and its usage.

What is the new Impact Player rule?

All ten teams can use an Impact Player as a tactical move in pursuit of winning matches. The rule states that each team will submit four substitutes apart from the Playing XI, after the toss. Out of these 4 players, one can be used as an Impact Player during the course of the match. The Impact Player can replace any player in the playing XI but only after the 14th over of an innings. The captain, head coach need to inform the on-field or fourth umpire about the introduction of the Impact Player.

.@gujarat_titans have hit the ground running _ _



How excited are you to witness the defending champions in action in #TATAIPL 2023 opener _#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/wlpt9fxYWH March 29, 2023

A batting team can introduce the Impact Player at the fall of the wicket or during the innings break. It is also to be noted that if the Impact Player is a bowler, he can bowl the full quota of 4 overs. But in any situation, only 11 players can bat. The player from the playing 11 who has been substituted can no longer take part in the game.

The Impact Player can also be used in a shortened game in the league. However, the rule will not come into effect if the match is less than 10-overs per side. Lastly, the Impact Player can only be an Indian player unless the franchise has fewer than four overseas players in the Playing XI.