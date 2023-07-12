What Is Sanjay Dutt’s Connection To Javed Miandad After Video Of ‘Sanju Baba’ Sending Greetings To Ex-Pakistan Captain Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt sent his greetings to former Pakistan cricket team captain Javed Miandad on Wednesday. In a video posted on social media by UAE-based businessman Oman Khan, Sanjay Dutt can be heard sending his greetings to Miandad, showing his wish to meet the him again. The video has received mixed reactions from the fans. Due to the enmity and spoiled political relations between the two countries, the meeting of these two celebrities from India and Pakistan has not been wholly accepted. Looking at the video, one understands that Sanjay and Miandad seem to go a long way as friends.

What fans, especially from India, don’t like is that Sanjay has been allegedly involved in the Mumbai Blast in 1993. The actor was arrested for keeping guns under the TADA act. He was convicted for violation of Arms Act for posession of illegal weapons. These arms were procured from accused in the bombings of 1993.



cre Trending Stories

Thank you Dear @duttsanjay and @OmarKhanOK2 for all the love, anxiously waiting to join @BLoveKandy in August 2023 in #LPL2023. pic.twitter.com/we3Y0aPFBY — Javed Miandad (@Javed__Miandad) July 11, 2023

Interestingly, Miandad’s son is married to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who was involved in the killings of the Bombay blast. Miandad’s son Junaid married Dawood’s daughter Mahrukh in 2005 and was even presrnt present in the wedding which took place at a mosque in Mecca on July 10 of that year.

How Miandad and Dutt connected today?

Miandad and Dutt have come together to help B-Love Kandy win the new season of Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023). As per reports, Dutt is the co-owner of the B-Kandy Love, one of the five teams in the T20 league. Miandad is the mentor of the team along with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and Ex-India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. LPL 2023 kickstarts in Sri Lanka on July 31 and the tournament will go on till August 22.

Sanjay Dutt had had a dark history. He has been involved in various controversies, including being addicted to drugs, at the start of his career. A TADA court had sentenced Dutt to jail in 2007. In 2013, the Supreme Court had upheld the decision and the actor spend time in jail from 2013 to 2016.

Miandad, meanwhile, continues to make controversial comments on India from across the border. Recently, he told 'India' to 'go to hell', after Indian government and BCCI's decision to not tour Pakistan to play cricket.