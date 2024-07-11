In a move that has generated considerable buzz within the cricketing fraternity, the BCCI has officially appointed Gautam Gambhir as Team India’s head coach. This announcement follows the conclusion of Rahul Dravid's tenure, which ended on a high note with a T20I World Cup 2024 victory in the Caribbean. While Gambhir's appointment is confirmed, the details of his salary are still under negotiation.

Gambhir's Immediate Focus



Despite the ongoing discussions about his remuneration, Gambhir is already concentrating on assembling a support staff of his choice, gearing up for the significant challenges ahead during his three-year tenure. According to sources, Gambhir is not overly concerned about his salary at this juncture. Instead, he is focused on creating a robust coaching team, similar to how Ravi Shastri was appointed as Director of Cricket in 2014 without an immediate contract.



"For Gautam, it was important that he took charge and salary and other stuff can be worked out as it’s not going anywhere," a BCCI source said. "It is similar to the case of Ravi Shastri in 2014 when he was first made Director of Cricket over head coach Duncan Fletcher."

Building a Strong Support Team



Gambhir's first task will be to select his core support staff. Among the top contenders for assistant coach roles are Abhishek Nayar, a prominent strategist for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a close confidant of current captain Rohit Sharma. Nayar’s appointment seems almost certain, given his experience and rapport with Sharma.



Potential candidates for the bowling coach position include L Balaji and Zaheer Khan, both of whom have been recommended by a BCCI office-bearer. However, there have been rumors of R Vinay Kumar being Gambhir’s preference, though the BCCI has reportedly rejected this proposal.



As for the fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes’ name has surfaced, but the trend of favoring home-grown talents might see someone like Munish Bali, who has extensive experience within the system, being considered for the role.



Collaborating with the NCA



An integral part of Gambhir’s strategy will be his collaboration with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches. VVS Laxman, the head of cricket at the NCA, will play a pivotal role in this partnership. Laxman is currently in Zimbabwe with the young T20 team but is expected to join discussions on the future roadmap once he returns. Alongside Laxman, Gambhir will work closely with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and team captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.



Upcoming Challenges



Gambhir’s first major challenge as head coach will be the tour of Australia. This series holds significant importance as India will play a five-Test series against Australia, starting on the bouncy tracks of the Optus Stadium in Perth. The outcome of this series will be crucial for India's qualification in the World Test Championship. Additionally, the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan poses a geopolitical challenge that Gambhir, known for his firm stance on playing cricket in Pakistan, will have to navigate carefully.



Gambhir's Vision



Expressing his enthusiasm, Gambhir stated, "I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr. VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments."

With a clear vision and determination, Gambhir aims to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors. His tenure promises to be a blend of strategic planning and fostering young talent, ensuring India's cricketing future remains bright.