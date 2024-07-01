In a moment that will be etched in the annals of cricketing history, Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 internationals following India's triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their departure from the shortest format was marked by an emotional and triumphant farewell as they led India to a historic victory over South Africa in the final.

The Grand Finale: Kohli and Rohit's Last Stand

On a thrilling Saturday evening, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a spectacle as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma guided India to a memorable seven-run victory against South Africa. Kohli's majestic knock of 76 runs was pivotal in setting up India's total, while Rohit's astute captaincy ensured that the team remained undefeated throughout the tournament. This victory marked the end of an 11-year ICC title drought for India, making it a fitting swansong for two of India's greatest cricketing legends.

Gautam Gambhir's Heartfelt Tribute

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who himself played crucial roles in India's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, was among the first to commend Kohli and Rohit for their unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. Speaking to reporters, Gambhir expressed his admiration for the duo, highlighting the significance of their decision to retire on a high note.

"What better than finishing off the T20 career with a World Cup win? They are both great players and have done so much for Indian cricket. I want to congratulate them and wish them all the best. They will play One Day and Test cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the success of the country and team," Gambhir stated.

Kohli and Rohit's Legacy

Kohli and Rohit's retirement from T20Is marks the end of an era. Kohli, often referred to as the 'Chase Master', has been a linchpin in India's batting lineup for over a decade. His innings in the final against South Africa was a testament to his class and determination. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, the 'Hitman', has been a prolific run-scorer and a strategic captain, leading India to numerous victories with his exceptional leadership and batting prowess.

A Fond Farewell from the Cricketing Fraternity

The announcement of their retirement was met with an outpouring of tributes from the cricketing fraternity. Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin described Kohli's career as legendary, recalling some of his best T20I innings. "Virat Kohli has played his last T20 game, and it has been a stellar career. The knocks I wanted to remember are the one against Australia in the quarterfinals of the 2016 T20 WC and against SA in the 2014 T20 WC semifinals. The man is actually a myth," Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel.

Former India pacer and commentator Atul Wassan emphasized the timeliness of their decision. "It was bound to happen. The team needs to focus on preparing for the next World Cup. They may be great players, but if they linger, it won't benefit the team. We need to pave the way for youngsters and groom them for the upcoming World Cup," Wassan noted.