What will be Rohit Sharma's SALARY after becoming full-time limited-overs captain?

Rohit Sharma has been named the ODI captain as well after BCCI selectors decided the Indian cricket team cannot have two captains in limited-overs. 

Rohit Sharma has been named the ODI captain as well after BCCI selectors decided the Indian cricket team cannot have two captains in limited-overs. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that having Rohit as ODI and T20I captain is a call that selectors have taken. 

He told ANI,"It`s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

Ganguly also said that Rohit is a proven captain. 

He said, "Yes, we did consider that but if you look at Rohit's record in whatever ODIs he has captained for India, it's very good. Bottom line, there can't be two white ball captains."

Rohit has captained India in 10 games so far, winning eight matches. He has also won a multi-nation tournament when India lifted the Asia Cup 2018. In T20Is, Rohit has captained India in 22 matches and has won 18 games. Not to forget, under his leadership, India clinched the Nidahas Trophy. After becoming the full-time T20I captain, Rohit-led India clean sweeped New Zealand 3-0 at home. 

Rohit Sharma's salary

So with Rohit getting the captaincy in both formats, which is a promotion of sorts, will there be a increase in Rohit Sharma's salary? The answer is no. Rohit Sharma draws Rs 7 crore per annum from BCCI as he is holding an A+ contract. Only two other players have A+ contract, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. He will continue to get the same amount and there will be no increase in the salary as contracts do not change with change in captaincy. 

