trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651911
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

'I Am Not Cutting My Hair...', When Aakash Chopra Asked Long Haired MS Dhoni To Get A Haircut

Chopra also shared an incident that highlighted Dhoni's determination to be himself. He had suggested to the junior player that he should cut his hair to be taken more seriously in cricket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Am Not Cutting My Hair...', When Aakash Chopra Asked Long Haired MS Dhoni To Get A Haircut

In the realm of cricketing legends, MS Dhoni's name shines brilliantly. His remarkable career, filled with astonishing victories and brilliant leadership, continues to inspire cricket enthusiasts worldwide. However, as former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra fondly recalls, there was a time when the world had yet to realize the unassuming greatness of Dhoni. Chopra, now a prominent cricket commentator and content creator, recently delved into the archives of his memories on his YouTube channel, Aakash Vani. He shared an endearing anecdote from 2004, when he and Dhoni were both part of India A's squad touring Zimbabwe and Kenya. As roommates during the tour, Chopra was initially taken aback by Dhoni's appearance. The young wicketkeeper, known for his long locks, might have appeared to be a stereotypical "cool dude" of that era. However, Dhoni's simplicity and cordiality surprised Chopra, challenging his initial assumptions.

Also Read: Meet Chacha Cricket: Pakistan's Beloved Cricket Ambassador Who Is A Big Fan Of Virat Kohli


Chopra humorously recounted his expectations, saying, "To say frankly, I had not expected such cordiality from this long-haired cool dude. I thought that upon asking what he would like to eat, he would say, 'You leave it, I will only order’ or upon asking when he would sleep, he would say ‘I sleep late you can put the bedsheet on your face and sleep'."
This unexpected simplicity was not a sign of underconfidence, as Chopra explained. He emphasized that Dhoni's demeanour was deceiving, stating, "One may mistake simplicity for underconfidence. But this is not the case for Dhoni. Inke dikhane ke daant aur khane ke daant kuch aur hain" (His looks are deceptive).

Chopra also shared an incident that highlighted Dhoni's determination to be himself. He had suggested to the junior player that he should cut his hair to be taken more seriously in cricket. In response, Dhoni resolutely declined, saying, "I am not cutting my hair, probably people might grow their hair after seeing me."

Little did anyone know that Dhoni's hairstyle would eventually become a nationwide trend, especially after he captained the young Indian team to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.  Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, leaving behind a legacy that includes being one of India's greatest cricketers and one of the world's best limited-overs captains. He remains the only captain to have led his side to victories in all three major ICC limited-overs events.

Aakash Chopra's heartwarming reminiscence not only sheds light on Dhoni's unassuming personality but also serves as a testament to the enduring friendships forged through the beautiful game of cricket. As fans, we are grateful for such stories that allow us to glimpse the human side of our cricketing heroes, making them all the more cherished and relatable.

TAGS

MS DhoniAakash ChopraMS Dhoni and Aakash Chopra friendshipAakash Chopra reminisces about MS DhoniDhoni and Chopra's camaraderieAakash Chopra's encounter with MS DhoniDhoni's simplicityas recalled by Aakash ChopraAakash Chopra's tribute to MS DhoniUnforgettable moments between Aakash Chopra and MS DhoniCricket camaraderie: Chopra and DhoniMS Dhoni's surprising personalityas told by Aakash ChopraAakash Chopra's memories with MS DhoniFriendship between Aakash Chopra and MS DhoniAakash Chopra's perspective on MS DhoniDhoni's humilityaccording to Aakash ChopraAakash Chopra's admiration for MS DhoniAakash Chopra's anecdotes about MS DhoniReliving moments with MS Dhoni through Aakash Chopra's eyesDhoni's impact on Aakash ChopraAakash Chopra's personal connection with MS DhoniAakash Chopra's tribute to Dhoni's leadershipAakash Chopra's revelations about MS Dhoni's character.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train