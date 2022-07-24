When is Neeraj Chopra's next event? Athlete to be seen in action on THIS date

India's Olympic champion in men's javelin throw Neeraj Chopra wrote his name in the history yet again at the World Athletics Championships final clinching silver medal on July 23 (Saturday) at Oregon. The first medal for India in World Championships was a bronze, won by Anju Bobby George in 2003 in women's long jump. However, Neeraj started off a bit rusty in the tournament, it appeared he won't be able to take a medal at the worlds. He seemed to be under extreme pressure with more than a billion eyes on him in the final but the Haryana-born athlete managed to handle the nerves and came back strongly.

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday expressed delight after winning a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and said that he will try to change the colour of the medal and the hunger for gold will continue. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position. (Neeraj Chopra was offered three movies! The Olympic gold medalist said...)

"The competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learned a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training," Neeraj Chopra said in a press conference after winning the silver medal.

When is Neeraj Chopra getting back in action?

The Javelin Thrower is set to represent India once again in the Commonwealth Games 2022 taking place in Birmingham. The event is set to begin on July 28 and will end August 8, 2022. Chopra will be seen in action on August 5 for the Men's Javelin Throw along with DP Manu and Rohit Yadav also set to take part.