Neeraj Chopra was offered three movies! The Olympic gold medalist said...

Neeraj Chopra's brand value has taken a major climb since the Javelin Thrower has made his mark in the Tokyo Games 2020, the athlete who was associated with 5 brands before Tokyo has now signed around 10 commercial deals. The 24-year-old won Gold for his country becoming the first track and field athlete from India since Independence to win an Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020. After the accomplishment, Neeraj's endorsement rate has taken a major flight which is reportedly 10 times more than what it was before. (Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championships 2022: TOP achievements of record-breaking javelin star - In Pics)

How much Neeraj Chopra is earning from endorsements?

Chopra is pulling nearly Rs 4 crore a year from a single brand (depending on the brand's status), as per news9live.com. Notably, Chopra's team informed news9 that Neeraj doesn't signup for any brand coming his way and there are so many companies his team have said no to. Chopra is not comfortable doing alcohol or inner-wear brands and his team look out for the best brands that suit the Javelin Thrower's personality, looking at how the brand's market value and leverage. (READ: The hunger for gold...: Neeraj Chopra makes BIG statement after winning silver in World Athletics Championship)

Will Chopra feature in a movie?

The answer is that Neeraj himself thinks it is a little early in his career being 24 years of age to focus on something else rather than his sport. The Javelin Thrower's marketing agents were approached by three production houses and were turned down by Neeraj due to the reason mentioned above.

What kind of brands Neeraj is signing up with?

The latest in the list is top brand Under Armour, the partnership was signed last week and it is going to lead to a special edition apparel line. Leaving out of couple of criketers, no athlete from India has signed an apparel deal in collaboration with one of the most recognised sports wear companies in the world. What does a signature collection deal means? It means that Chopra will have his own name or logo on the clothes of which brand he signs for, prime example can be the 'Air Jordan' brand, the deal which was made in the mid 1980s between legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike.