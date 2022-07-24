Neeraj Chopra achieved his dream of becoming a World Athletics Championships medallist when he grabbed the silver medal in Oregon on July 23 (Saturday). The Indian javelin star threw a distance of 88.13m, his fourth attempt in the final, to finish at the 2nd spot in the final behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who clinched the gold medal. Pakistan too had an athlete in the final, he was Asian Games 2018 bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem, who threw his season's best of 86.16m. Nadeem had a troubled elbow and started off poorly just like Neeraj. But despite throwing his season's best, could not enter the last 3. He, however, went back satisfied by his performance despite the tough field and fitness issues.

India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra spoke to him after the final, praising him for the effort. Neeraj, while speaking to Indian media, after his silver medal win, said, "I spoke to Arshad Nadeem after the competition and told him he threw well. He told me about his elbow injury. He also did not start well but managed a good throw after of around 86m. It was a good show from him."

Not to forget, Arshad was trolled here in India post the Olympics after Neeraj said that the Pakistani was roaming around with his javelin before the final in Tokyo just before his throw. Neeraj fans felt there was a mischief on account of Arshad but it was nothing like that, Neeraj had later clarified the same, asking people to not run their propaganda.

Neeraj and Arshad remain best of friends and their bond was there to be seen after both finished on the podium at Asian Games in Jakarta. Neeraj had won the gold medal while Arshad had clinched the bronze and the two were seen hugging each other on the podium with their national flags wrapped around their bodies.