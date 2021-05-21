हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC World Test Championship

When was the last time Team India field two squads and what was the outcome

When Virat Kohli and his boys will be busy performing their national duties in England, Team India will form a second contingent and send them to Sri Lanka for a limited-over tourney. 

When was the last time Team India field two squads and what was the outcome (BCCI/File Photo)

When Virat Kohli and his boys will be busy performing their national duties in England, Team India will form a second contingent and send them to Sri Lanka for a limited-over tourney. The team, which will travel to the island nation, is reported to be coached by India legend Rahul Dravid and as per the board president Sourav Ganguly the unit will be a set of white-ball specialists.  

However, this isn't the first instance when Team India has fielded two different sides at the same time. Over two decades ago in 1998, the Commonwealth Games, held in Kuala Lumpur,  clashed with the Sahara Cup also called 'Friendship Cup' against Pakistan. 

On this occasion too, two teams were formed with Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman being part the unit led by Ajay Jadeja taking part in the CWG.

Meanhwile, Ganguly along with Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad were part of Mohammad Azharuddin's squad that took on Pakistan in the Sahara Cup.  

The Commonwealth Games saw 16 teams, including Malaysia, Jamaica, Antigua and Northern Ireland taking part. India were placed in Group B alongside Antigua, Australia and Canada. The matches had List-A status and were played with red balls and plain whites, the traditional way. 

However, India failed to make a mark in the CWG and lost to Australia. With a win against Canada and a no-result outcome against Antigua due to rain, Jadeja and his boys' campaign ended in the group stages. 

Following Team India's exit, BCCI tried to include a few members of the CWG unit in the Sahara Cup, but were met with a strong opposition from Pakistan.

After a series of talks between the two parties only Sachin and Jadeja were allowed to make the trip.

Jadeja played the fourth match of the Sahara Cup and Tendulkar featured in the final clash. 

The 'Little Master' scored 77 in the clash and then skipper Azharuddin completed his century to help India pile 256/9. However, Aamer Sohail's unbeaten 97 guided Pakistan to a 4-1 series win. 

