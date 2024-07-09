As the cricketing world basks in the afterglow of India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory, the burning question on everyone's mind is: when will Gautam Gambhir officially take over as Team India's head coach? The former opening batter, known for his fierce determination and tactical acumen, has been the front-runner for the role since Rahul Dravid announced his departure. Rahul Dravid, revered for his calm demeanor and strategic brilliance, ended his tenure as India's head coach on a high note, clinching the T20 World Cup trophy. His departure has left big shoes to fill, but Gambhir's credentials make him a worthy successor. The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik, has endorsed Gambhir after a rigorous interview process, making his appointment almost certain.

Salary Negotiations: The Final Hurdle



The primary reason for the delay in Gambhir’s official announcement is the ongoing salary negotiations with the BCCI. According to sources, both parties are in the "final stages of salary negotiations." The BCCI's policy on the remuneration of the head coach is flexible, with the final amount expected to reflect Gambhir's experience and value to the team. Reports indicate that Gambhir is likely to draw a higher salary than his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, whose yearly remuneration was around ₹12 crore.



Gambhir's Credentials and Coaching Experience



Despite his lack of national-level coaching experience, Gambhir's coaching stint in the IPL has been noteworthy. He served as the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants before switching to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year. Under his mentorship, KKR clinched the IPL title, ending a decade-long drought. Gambhir’s strategic prowess and ability to inspire players make him a promising candidate for the national team’s head coach.



Transition Period: VVS Laxman at the Helm



While the negotiations continue, VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is currently overseeing the Indian team in their tour of Zimbabwe. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that India will embark on their upcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka with a new head coach, indicating that an announcement is imminent.



Revamping the Support Staff



In tandem with appointing a new head coach, the BCCI will soon invite applications for the team's support staff. The contracts of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip concluded with the T20 World Cup. Traditionally, the head coach plays a pivotal role in selecting his support staff, and Gambhir is expected to have a significant say in this process once his appointment is formalized.