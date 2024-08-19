When Will Mohammed Shami Make International Comeback? Jay Shah Drops Major Hint

As cricket fans around the world hold their breath, the anticipation surrounding Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket has reached fever pitch. After a prolonged absence due to a debilitating ankle injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami is poised to make his much-awaited comeback. The journey, marked by pain, patience, and perseverance, is set to culminate with his re-entry into competitive cricket in October, just ahead of India's crucial Test series against New Zealand.

The Road to Recovery: Shami's Battle with Injury

For a cricketer of Mohammed Shami’s stature, staying away from the pitch for nearly a year has been nothing short of agonizing. The injury, which he suffered in the intense cauldron of the ODI World Cup, required surgery in the United Kingdom earlier this year. Since then, Shami has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, under the watchful eyes of the country's top medical and training staff.

The initial recovery period was fraught with uncertainty. With each passing month, questions loomed larger over whether Shami would be able to regain his former pace and precision. His absence was keenly felt, as India grappled with the fluctuating form of their pace attack in subsequent series. But, as the months rolled by, there were signs of hope.

The Comeback: Shami's Return to Domestic Cricket

According to recent reports, Shami's first foray back into competitive cricket will be in the Ranji Trophy, where he will don the Bengal jersey once more. The tournament, which begins on October 11, offers Shami the perfect platform to test his mettle before rejoining the Indian squad. He is expected to play in one of Bengal's opening matches—either against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 or against Bihar on October 18 in Kolkata.

This return to domestic cricket is not just a formality; it is a critical juncture in Shami's career. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that to earn his spot back in the national team, Shami must prove his fitness and form in these Ranji matches. This directive aligns with the BCCI's renewed emphasis on ensuring players are match-ready before being thrust back into the international spotlight.

Jay Shah's Major Hint: A Glimpse of the Future

The uncertainty surrounding Shami's comeback was further stoked when, earlier this month, the pacer himself admitted that he was unsure about his return date. "It’s difficult to say when I will be back," he confessed during a felicitation ceremony in Kolkata. This statement sent waves of concern through the cricketing community, with many speculating whether Shami would miss more key fixtures for India.

However, in a recent interview with the Times of India, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah provided a much-needed update, almost confirming Shami's availability for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia this December. "Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," Shah assured.

This statement not only quelled the rising anxiety but also reinforced Shami's importance to the Indian team, particularly in challenging conditions like those in Australia. The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, had initially hoped Shami might return for the Bangladesh Test series in September, but his ongoing recovery process pushed this timeline to later in the year.

The Path Ahead: Eyes on New Zealand and Beyond

While the Ranji Trophy will serve as Shami's proving ground, his ultimate test will come in the three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 19 in Bengaluru. These matches will be crucial not just for India's Test rankings but also for Shami, as he looks to regain his rhythm and re-establish himself as a mainstay in the Indian bowling attack.

Following the New Zealand series, all eyes will turn to the high-octane Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The series, which is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent history, will demand every ounce of Shami's skill and experience. His performance there could very well determine India's fate in their quest for another World Test Championship final appearance.