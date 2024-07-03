When Will T20 World Cup 2024 Champions Team India Will Return To Home Country? Details Inside

The roar of victory echoed through the Kensington Oval in Barbados as India clinched a historic triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. In a nail-biting finish, India emerged victorious by defending their total of 176 runs, marking a flawless campaign where they remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

A Thrilling Encounter



The final was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and players alike. Opting to bat first, India faced early setbacks with the quick departures of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel steadied the ship, with Patel's blistering 47 and Kohli's resilient 76 laying the foundation for a competitive total. Shivam Dube’s cameo further bolstered India's innings, setting a target of 176 for South Africa.



In reply, South Africa appeared poised for victory, needing just 30 runs from the final five overs with six wickets in hand and Heinrich Klaasen anchoring their chase. Yet, it was the magical spells from Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah that turned the tide in India's favor, restricting South Africa to 169/8 in their allotted overs.



Standout Performances



Virat Kohli's leadership and crucial innings earned him the Man of the Match award, while Axar Patel's all-round contributions were pivotal in securing India's victory. Jasprit Bumrah's impeccable bowling under pressure and Hardik Pandya's game-changing performance in the final overs were instrumental in India lifting the trophy.



The Road Ahead: Celebrations and Return Home



As India basks in the glory of their second T20 World Cup title, the focus now shifts to their return home. Stranded temporarily in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, the team and support staff are set to depart on a charter flight back to India. The BCCI has made necessary arrangements, ensuring their safe return, with the team expected to land in New Delhi amidst a jubilant reception.



Anticipation and Celebration



Fans eagerly await the triumphant return of their heroes, reminiscent of the grand celebrations that followed India's previous T20 World Cup triumph in 2007. An open bus parade is anticipated, allowing supporters to join in celebrating this monumental achievement with the team.