When Will Virat Kohli Make His Comeback in IND vs ENG Test Series? Selectors Await Decision

The suspense surrounding Virat Kohli's return to the Indian cricket team for the remaining Test matches against England continues, following his withdrawal from the first two matches citing "personal reasons." AB de Villiers, Kohli's close friend, shed light on the situation, revealing that the star cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await Kohli's decision, the selectors are set to engage in a crucial conversation with the former captain.

AB De Villiers said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their 2nd child, so Virat is spending time with his family". (AB YT). pic.twitter.com/ceW5jrhIeL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 3, 2024

The Revelation and Speculation:

De Villiers' revelation during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel clarified the reason behind Kohli's absence – the impending arrival of his second child. The news triggered speculation about Kohli's return for the remaining three Test matches against England. Reports suggest that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is poised to discuss Kohli's plans with him soon.

The Dilemma for Virat Kohli:

Kohli, who prioritizes family, made it clear that while representing the country is his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence. With India dominating the ongoing second Test against England and a healthy lead of 171 runs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to ascertain Kohli's intentions for the remainder of the series.

Selectors Await Kohli's Decision:

As per a report on PTI, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar or other top officials from the board will communicate with Kohli, who is currently abroad, to understand whether he is ready to resume national duty. A source within BCCI emphasized that family comes first, and Kohli will only play if he feels in a position to do so.

KL Rahul's Potential Return:

While the focus remains on Kohli's return, the selectors are also optimistic about KL Rahul making a comeback for the third Test in Rajkot. Rahul missed the ongoing Test due to a quadriceps injury, and his return could bolster the Indian middle order.

Concerns Over Shami and Jadeja:

The article also touches upon the unavailability of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the Test series against England. Shami, undergoing ankle treatment in the UK, and Jadeja, sidelined due to a hamstring strain, are unlikely to feature in the remaining matches.