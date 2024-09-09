Advertisement
IND VS BAN 1ST TEST

Which Indian Players Were Dropped From Team India's Test Squad For 1st Test Vs Bangladesh?

Though not explicitly mentioned in the original list, Shreyas Iyer's exclusion is also notable due to his ongoing fitness issues and inconsistent form.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As India prepares for their Test series against Bangladesh, the selectors have made significant changes to the squad, leaving out several players who were previously in contention. This shake-up comes after a mixed performance in the England series and highlights the team’s strategy to blend emerging talent with experienced players. Here’s a detailed look at the five key players who have lost their spots in the Indian Test squad and the reasons behind their exclusion.

Mukesh Kumar: Promising Debut but Inconsistent Form

Mukesh Kumar’s exclusion from the squad has raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts. The right-arm pacer, who made his debut against the West Indies, initially showed promise but failed to maintain consistency. Over three Test matches, Kumar managed only seven wickets, a performance that fell short of the selectors' expectations. With India opting for fresh talent, the uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has been given the nod, reflecting the team’s focus on new prospects.

Rajat Patidar: Struggling for Impact

Rajat Patidar's time in the Indian squad has been a roller-coaster. Despite a stellar domestic season, Patidar struggled during the England series, accumulating just 63 runs in six innings. His inability to capitalize on opportunities, coupled with the return of star batsman Virat Kohli, led to his omission. Patidar’s exclusion underscores the selectors' preference for players who can consistently deliver at the international level.

KS Bharat: The Wicketkeeper’s Challenge

With Rishabh Pant back in action after his accident, the competition for the wicketkeeper's slot has intensified. KS Bharat, who was a regular in the squad, faced increased pressure from Dhruv Jurel's impressive performances. Bharat’s lackluster show during the England series, coupled with Pant’s return and Jurel’s rise, sealed his fate. This change marks a strategic move by the selectors to strengthen the wicketkeeping department with players showing promising form.

Washington Sundar: The Spinner’s Plight

Washington Sundar’s exclusion reflects the depth of talent India has in their spin department. Sundar has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Test team, largely due to the presence of established spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. His recent release from the squad to participate in the Ranji Trophy semifinals further highlighted his diminishing role in the team. Sundar’s omission illustrates the team’s preference for a settled spin trio, emphasizing performance consistency over potential.

Shreyas Iyer: Fitness Concerns and Form Issues

Though not explicitly mentioned in the original list, Shreyas Iyer's exclusion is also notable due to his ongoing fitness issues and inconsistent form. Iyer, who has been a crucial middle-order batsman, has struggled with injuries, affecting his performance and fitness levels. With the need for fit and in-form players, the selectors decided to opt for players with better fitness and current form, leading to Iyer's absence from the squad.

