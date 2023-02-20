topStoriesenglish2575489
Who after Nathan Lyon? Brett Lee feels Team India Need to be Careful Against This Australian Spinner

Although Lyon was the lone standout for Australia in the second Test at Delhi, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings and two more in the second innings, legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes India should be more wary of debutant Todd Murphy.

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023

India's campaign at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has begun in impressive fashion, with convincing victories over Australia in both Test Matches, wrapping up each match in just three days. The Indian bowling attack has been instrumental in both wins. On the other hand, Australia has struggled to establish themselves in India, with only their spin bowling duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy showing any real promise.

Although Lyon was the lone standout for Australia in the second Test at Delhi, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings and two more in the second innings, legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes India should be more wary of debutant Todd Murphy. In the first Test of the series, Murphy made an immediate impact, taking 7/124 in the first innings. In the second Test at Delhi, he picked up three wickets, taking his tally to 10 wickets, the highest for Australia in the Test series thus far. Rohit Sharma and his team must be cautious of Murphy's threat going forward.

“Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice,” said Brett Lee on his YouTube Channel.

“In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India,” Lee added.

“There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let’s see if he’s got it or not. For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career,” concluded the former fast bowler.

