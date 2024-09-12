There’s no bigger clash in cricket than India vs Pakistan, and the intense level of competition usually carries over to players also. Over a while, there has been a huge debate going on as to who is the better batter between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Virat has broken many records in his impressive career as of now while Babar Azam is younger and slowly rising among the ranks.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria in an exclusive conversation with ZEE News spoke about the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. He referred to Virat as the ‘King of cricket’ and Babar is nowhere near to him.

“If Babar Azam wants to do well, he should keep aside that feeling that he is the best. People should not compare Babar with Virat I mean there is no comparison. Virat is the legend of the game and he has been consistent for so many years now. Babar is nowhere in the race to get compared to Babar. Virat is the king of cricket. The system and administration of Pakistan cricket have spoiled Babar as he was constantly told by them that he is a legend and without him team cannot function.”

One of the major concerns why the Pakistan cricket team is consistently failing is Babar Azam’s poor form. The star batter has been going through a rough patch for quite some time now.

“Pakistan management should tell Babar to go, take a break start playing domestic cricket and then come back. I remember when Inzi Bhai (Inzamam-ul-Haq) was going through a poor form, he went back to play domestic cricket, scored runs there, and then came back to play for Pakistan”, the former Pakistan spinner told ZEE News.