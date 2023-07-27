Who Is Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, The Only Sister Of Virat Kohli And Part Of Cricketer’s Fashion Brand

Former India captain Virat Kohli is known to be very close to his immediate family. Virat needed to mature very quickly after the sudden demise of his father back in 2006. Virat Kohli was, in fact, playing a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi when his father died and remarkably came back to bat for his state side after his father Prem Kohli’s death.

Kohli siblings have grown more closer since the death of Prem Kohli. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is the eldest of the three siblings and Virat Kohli is the youngest. Virat and Bhawna also have a brother – Vikas Kohli.

Bhawna got married to businessman Sanjay Dhingra few years back and the couple have two kids – Mehak and Ayush together. But Bhawna remains close to both Virat Kohli and her sister-in-law and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.



According to reports, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra had a major influence on Virat Kohli’s early years. Virat Kohli was always interested in cricket and when he played during his school days, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra stood by his side and always supported his dream.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra’s education and profession

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra hails from West Delhi and has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College in Delhi University. Her husband Sanjay Dhingra is a business and Bhawna herself is an entrepreneur.

Bhawna is an integral part of Virat Kohli’s fashion label One8Select. The Indian skipper also has his own fashion wear brand called Wrogn.

Virat Kohli’s sister also has a verified Instagram account and has over 1.8 lakh followers on her account. From sharing Virat Kohli’s unseen childhood photos to showering her love on his daughter Vamika, Bhawna Kohli’s social media uploads on Instagram are a delight for every Kohli fan.

Bhawna was quick to praise her brother on social media after Virat Kohli hammered his second successive ton in the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Although Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost the match but Bhawna was ‘super proud’ of her younger brother.

Last year on Virat Kohli’s birthday, Bhawna shared an adorable picture from the Indian batting star’s childhood which drew a ‘love emoji’ response from Virat Kohli as well. As Virat Kohli gets ready to play in first ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Bhawna will surely be cheering for her brother to become the fastest batter to score 13,000 ODI runs on Thursday with a century in the first match.