Who Is Rahul Vaidya? Why Did Virat Kohli Block Him On Instagram? Internet Speculates

In an unexpected twist, ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reportedly blocked singer Rahul Vaidya on Instagram, leaving fans and the internet baffled. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed the news during a casual conversation with paparazzi, expressing his confusion over the situation.

Speaking about the incident, Rahul shared

"Virat Kohli ne block hi kar dia hai mujhe toh Instagram pe. Mujhe aaj tak samajh nahi aaya ki bhai ne block kyun kiya. Main toh humesha se hi… he's one of the best batsmen of our country. Toh pata nahi, shayad kuchh hua hoga (Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. I don’t know why. I’ve always praised him as one of the best batsmen in the country. Maybe something happened, but I have no idea why)."

Who Is Rahul Vaidya?

Rahul Vaidya is an Indian singer and artist, who rose to fame as the runner-up on Indian Idol Season 1 in 2004. He is known for his participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul has always been vocal about his admiration for Kohli, making the incident all the more surprising.

Internet Goes Wild with Theories

The internet, as expected, had a field day with the news. Many speculated wildly, while some offered humorous explanations. One Instagram user hilariously commented,

"Galti se Virat k bacho se block ka button press ho gya hoga (Virat's kids must have accidentally pressed the block button),” followed by laughing emojis.

Virat and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are parents to two children—3-year-old daughter Vamika and their son Akaay, who will turn one in February 2025. The couple has been dividing their time between London and India, with recent reports suggesting they might be planning a permanent move to the UK.

Kohli and Anushka’s Plans to Move to London

Adding to the buzz, Virat and Anushka recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on December 11, 2024. Reports indicate that the couple is planning to shift base to London with their children. Kohli’s childhood coach confirmed that the family has been spending considerable time in London, particularly after the birth of their second child earlier this year.

Virat Kohli in Action

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He’s gearing up for the next Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while fans continue to speculate about the Instagram drama.