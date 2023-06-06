Who Is Scott Boland, Pacer Who Replaced Josh Hazlewood In Australia Team For WTC Final Vs India

Scott Boland can make his maiden Test debut in England as Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed his place in the playing eleven for the upcoming World Test Championship final against India, set to begin from June 7 at the Oval.

Boland has been chosen over Michael Neser, who was called in to replace Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad. The right-arm fast bowler has as impressive record in red-ball cricket which will make him play the game against India for Australia at the Oval.

"We're big on kind of everyone bowling slightly differently," Cummins told reporters. (WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Make Playing XI, Head Coach Rahul Dravid Drops Major Hint)

"Scott is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Joshy Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left hander is bit different."

"So I don't think there's ever a pecking order. You think about the three guys that you want to go out and play."

Cummins also insisted that he doesn't want Boland to change from his bowling style while playing in England.

"In the past here in England, because the ball does talk a little more, I've seen players get too caught up in trying to take wickets every ball because you've suddenly got the ball swinging and seaming," said Cummins.

"Someone like Scotty, it's just a really simple game-plan – you hit your good areas and you stay there all day and hopefully the ball will do the work for you.

"He's had a few bowls over here now and has looked good. But he looks good whenever he bowls."

Boland's Test stats

In seven games, Boland has picked 28 wickets with an average of 13.42 which is the lowest for any Test cricketer to have bowler at least 1000 deliveries since the start of the 20th century.