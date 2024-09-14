Advertisement
Who Is The Fittest Cricketer In India? Here’s What Jasprit Bumrah Said

Fans on social media castigated Bumrah who did not take part in a lot of tournaments due to injury, while Virat Kohli played the most of them.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a heated argument with the fans on social media. The right arm pacer was attending an event where he was asked 'who is the fittest cricketer' from India. In reply to that, Bumrah said that he is aware of the answer that everyone wanted but he ended up saying that he will always promote pace bowlers. 

The moment Bumrah answered this question, a lot of fans across social media started calling the fast bowler arrogant. As per Bumrah, fans do not realise the the fact that the kind of hard work put in the by the fast bowlers to bowl at a good face in subcontinental conditions and that he will always put the pacers ahead.

“I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler,” Bumrah responded to the question.

“I’ve been playing for a while. Being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the heat takes a lot of requirement. So I’ll always promote fast bowlers and always take their name,” Bumrah added.

Bumrah gave a hint that he was going to take the name of Virat Kohli who is considered as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Fans on social media castigated Bumrah who did not take part in a lot of tournaments due to injury, while  Virat Kohli played the most of them.

Talking about the Indian team, they are set to face Bangladesh in the first Test match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai starting September 19. Notably, this will be the first home series for India under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. Earlier, former South Africa bowler Morne Morkel joined the Indian team as their new bowling coach. 

