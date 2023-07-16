Who Is The Richest-Ever Pakistani Cricketer? He Is Not Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar Or Javed Miandad

Pakistan cricket team has delivered many heroes over the years. Right from Javed Miandad to Imran Khan, from Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq to currently Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan has been rich with talent with both bat and ball. Who can forget how Imran Khan, former captain and Prime Minister of the country, inspired his troops to win the ODI World Cup in 1992 in Australia. That too when no one gave them any chance. Pakistan may have won just one World Cup in ODIs so far, but they have been one of the highly-competitive teams in the world.

When it comes to comparisons with Indian cricketers, Pakistanis are no less talented. If India had been blessed with legendary batters like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Pakistan have produced world class bowlers. However, there is a big paygap between Indian and Pakistani cricketers. Babar Azam, Pakistan captain and their star batter, earns 12 times less than what Virat Kohli earns, said a report. Not just that, despite the PSL contract, international matches and PCB contract, many commercial signings, Babar is not the richest ever cricketer in Pakistan.



Pakistan’s cricket cricketer till date is not even the likes of Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar. Their lifetime earnings is still short than the richest Pakistani cricketer, who is none other than the former captain Imran Kham.

As per a report, Imran Khan is the richest cricketer in Pakistan with net worth of 70 million USD, which is close to 10.9 billion Pakistani Rupees. “He (Imran) has a net worth of 70 million USD making him the richest cricketer in Pakistan, said a report in blog.siasat.pk.

The same report stated that, till June 2021, Babar Azam was not even in the top 10 list of richest Pakistani cricketers in the history of the nation’s cricket. On the second number was Shahid Afridi with net worth of 7.3 billion Pakistani rupees and on third sport was Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik, who earns 3.9 billion Pakistani Rupees. Fourth in this list is a surprising name. Mohammad Hafeez with annual earning of 3.6 billion PKR while Azhar Ali’s net worth is 2.3 billion Pakistani Rupees and he sits on the fifth spot.

This date was from 2021. In the last three years, Shaheens and Babars have become even more popular and favourites in the market. Their numbers have certainly grown and it is a big likelihood that they have broken into this top 10.