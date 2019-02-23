हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka

Who said what: Laxman, Sangakkara hail Sri Lanka's historic series win in South Africa

Oshado Fernando and Kusal stitched a vital partnership to help propel the tourists to an eight-wicket win in the second and final match of the Test series. 

Who said what: Laxman, Sangakkara hail Sri Lanka&#039;s historic series win in South Africa
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Sri Lanka scripted history on Saturday by emerging as the first Asian team to register a Test series win in South Africa.

Oshado Fernando and Kusal Mendis stitched a vital partnership to help propel the tourists to an eight-wicket win in the second and final match of the Test series. 

Chasing a modest target of 198 runs in Durban, Fernando remained unbeaten on 75 off 106 deliveries while Mendis smashed 84 off 110 deliveries.

Moments after Sri Lanka scored the winning run in Durban, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Here are some of the best tweets: 

First Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa. That too...without some of the key players. Wow...just wow. Well done, Sri Lanka. Incredible. #SAvSL

Chasing a modest target of 198 runs in Durban, Fernando remained unbeaten on 75 off 106 deliveries while Mendis smashed 84 off 110 deliveries.

Tags:
Sri LankaSouth AfricaOshado FernandoKusal Mendis
