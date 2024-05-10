Who Took Decision To Remove Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan From BCCI Central Contract? Jay Shah Reveals

As the sun set on a riveting IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's words reverberated through Indian cricket circles. In a candid media interaction, Shah shed light on the board's decisive move to drop prolific batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contract list for the 2023-24 season. This unprecedented step underscored the BCCI's firm stance on prioritizing domestic cricket and upholding the sport's grassroots fabric.

The Tough Call

"That decision lies with Ajit Agarkar," Shah emphasized, referring to the chairman of selectors' pivotal role in the axing of Kishan and Iyer. The catalyst? Their absence from domestic commitments, a transgression the BCCI was unwilling to overlook. While Kishan took an extended break after the 2023 ODI World Cup, skipping the entire Ranji Trophy season, Iyer's situation was more nuanced. Despite featuring in Mumbai's knockout games, his attendance at a Kolkata Knight Riders camp during a domestic fixture raised eyebrows.

Domestic Cricket: The Bedrock

Shah's words carried the weight of the BCCI's renewed focus on grassroots cricket. "My role is just to implement," he stated, emphasizing that the decision rested solely with Agarkar and the selection committee. This stance echoed the board's recent proclamation that Indian players must prioritize domestic tournaments, even at the peak of their international careers.

Upholding Meritocracy

The BCCI's firm actions underscored a fundamental principle: no player is indispensable. "We have got new players (in place), like Sanju (Samson)," Shah affirmed, suggesting that opportunities await those who embrace the system's demands. This meritocratic approach not only incentivizes consistent performances but also nurtures a competitive environment that propels Indian cricket forward.

A Lesson Learned

While the decision raised eyebrows, Shah revealed that he had spoken with both Kishan and Iyer, acknowledging the media reports surrounding the conversations. His words hinted at the BCCI's willingness to engage with players, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the individual cases, Shah's statement illuminated the BCCI's holistic vision for Indian cricket. He highlighted the board's efforts to incentivize Test cricket and increase pay for domestic players, aligning with the goal of cultivating a robust talent pipeline. The message was clear: the path to the national team runs through the heart of domestic competitions.