Who Will Be The Most Expensive Player In WPL 2024 Auction? Aakash Chopra Picks THESE Cricketers

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on December 9 in Mumbai is generating immense anticipation, and former India opener Aakash Chopra has provided intriguing perspectives on potential game-changers in this year's bidding war. According to Chopra, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and former West Indies power hitter Deandra Dottin could ignite a fierce bidding war.

Gujarat's Auction Blunder

Chopra doesn't mince words when critiquing Gujarat's flawed auction strategy from the previous season. He points out, "Gujarat’s auction strategy was flawed to begin with. Their auction strategy was just not making sense." As they gear up for the upcoming auction, Chopra suggests a strategic overhaul for Gujarat to navigate the smaller auction pool effectively.

Mumbai and Delhi: Stability at Its Core

Defending champions Mumbai and runners-up Delhi find themselves in a comfortable position, with Chopra emphasizing that both teams have a settled first eleven. In his words, "They literally have everything." Unlike Gujarat, Mumbai and Delhi are advised by Chopra to focus on securing reliable back-up players rather than making sweeping changes.

UP Warriorz: Bridging the Batting Gap

Chopra identifies UP Warriorz's need for a quality Indian batter to complement their strong overseas contingent. He notes, "Their problem last time was that their batting revolved around their overseas players." Acknowledging the challenges of finding key players in a smaller auction, Chopra emphasizes the importance of balancing the squad's batting strength, especially with an eye on local talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Bowling Woes

For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the spotlight falls on their struggles in the bowling department during the WPL 2023. Chopra notes, "Whether it is men’s or women’s team, they have work to do in their bowling department." He emphasizes RCB's need to address their bowling concerns in the upcoming auction, pointing out specific issues faced in the previous season.