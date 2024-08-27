Who Will Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Here Are Top Contenders For Reputed Position

With Jay Shah poised to assume the role of ICC Chairman, the cricketing world is abuzz with speculation about his replacement as BCCI Secretary. Shah's imminent departure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left a void that needs filling before the ICC takes the reins on December 1, 2024. As Shah faces a deadline of August 27 to finalize his nomination, the BCCI is already evaluating potential candidates for his successor. Here’s a look at who might step into the role and steer Indian cricket's administrative helm.

Rajiv Shukla: A Familiar Face

Among the frontrunners, Rajiv Shukla stands out. Currently serving as BCCI Vice-President, Shukla is a seasoned politician and a prominent Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha. His familiarity with BCCI operations and his political connections make him a viable candidate. Shukla’s potential shift from Vice-President to Secretary could be seen as a strategic move to maintain continuity within the board. Although Vice-Presidents often play a more passive role, Shukla's extensive experience in cricket administration positions him well for the job.

Ashish Shelar: The Political Heavyweight

Another strong contender is Ashish Shelar, the Maharashtra BJP leader and current BCCI Treasurer. Shelar’s influence in the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and his political clout add weight to his candidacy. Despite the demanding nature of the Secretary role, Shelar’s political acumen and administrative skills could make him an attractive option for the BCCI. His potential elevation could signal a significant shift in the board's dynamics, given his extensive involvement in cricket’s financial and operational aspects.

Arun Dhumal: The IPL Powerhouse

Arun Dhumal, the IPL Chairman, is also in the mix. With a background that includes serving as BCCI Treasurer and his current role overseeing the lucrative Indian Premier League, Dhumal brings a wealth of experience to the table. The possibility of a swap between Dhumal and Shukla is intriguing and could offer a straightforward solution. However, BCCI’s decision-making process is known for its unpredictability, and new names often emerge unexpectedly.

Devajit Saikia: The Dark Horse

In the shadows of more prominent names is Devajit 'Lon' Saikia, the current Joint Secretary of BCCI. Though not as widely recognized, Saikia’s role in the board’s administration has been crucial. His elevation to the Secretary position would be a significant shift, but BCCI’s past decisions suggest that internal promotions are not out of the question.

Other Contenders: The Younger Brigade

Younger administrators like Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya, Dilsher Khanna, Vipul Phadke, and Prabhtej Bhatia also feature in discussions. While their inclusion would signify a move towards fresh perspectives, the BCCI's historical preference for established figures within the system suggests that a completely new face may not be the most likely scenario.