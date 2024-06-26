Who Will Win T20 World Cup 2024? Shoaib Akhtar Makes Bold Prediction

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the T20 World Cup 2024 reaches its climax. With the semifinals just around the corner, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has made a bold prediction, tipping India as the likely champions. Let's dive into the latest developments and analyze the road ahead for the remaining contenders.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Meet South Africa Opener Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha de Kock - In Pics



Semifinal Lineup Set After Thrilling Super Eight Stage



The Super Eight stage concluded with high drama as Afghanistan secured a stunning victory over Bangladesh, simultaneously knocking Australia out of the tournament. This unexpected turn of events has set the stage for two mouth-watering semifinal clashes:

South Africa vs. Afghanistan

India vs. England



Each of these matchups promises intense cricket action, with teams vying for a coveted spot in the final.



India's Dominant Run Catches Akhtar's Eye



India's impressive performance throughout the tournament, particularly their convincing 24-run victory over Australia in St. Lucia, has not gone unnoticed. This win solidified their position atop their Super Eight group and set up a semifinal showdown with England.



Rohit Sharma, India's talismanic captain, has been in scintillating form. His explosive innings of 92 off just 41 balls against Australia earned him the Player of the Match award and exemplified India's aggressive approach to the tournament.



Shoaib Akhtar Backs India for Glory



In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar threw his weight behind India as the team to beat. The former Pakistani paceman praised India's intent and determination, stating:



"Well done India, this is your World Cup now. You should win this and the World Cup should stay in the subcontinent. You deserve it one hundred percent. My support is with you."



Akhtar's admiration for Rohit Sharma was particularly evident. He believes the Indian captain's clear conscience and positive intent make him deserving of lifting the trophy.



Redemption on India's Mind



Akhtar also highlighted an interesting psychological factor driving India's performance. He suggested that the team's current form is fueled by a desire for redemption following their heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia.



"They had been going through depression after they lost a World Cup that they should have won," Akhtar observed. "They had lost to Australia in the final and that depression turned into obsession. They wanted to hit back at Australia."



This mental shift from disappointment to determination seems to have galvanized the Indian squad, making them a formidable force in the current tournament.