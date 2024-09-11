Why Afghanistan Choose Noida As Home Venue For New Zealand Test Even When BCCI Offered Other Venues?

The recent decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host their one-off Test match against New Zealand at the Shahid Vijay Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, rather than the more established venues offered by the BCCI, has sparked considerable debate. Amidst a series of controversies and logistical challenges, this decision has captured the cricketing community's attention.

A Controversial Choice



Despite the BCCI's offers of alternative venues such as Kanpur's Green Park Stadium and Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, the ACB chose Noida, citing better proximity and connectivity. As stated by an ACB official, "We chose Noida because it's closer to Delhi and connectivity from Kabul is better." This pragmatic approach, however, has been overshadowed by mounting criticism and logistical issues at the Shahid Vijay Pathik Sports Complex.



Logistical Challenges and Criticism



The Shahid Vijay Pathik Sports Complex has faced severe criticism due to its inability to host play on consecutive days. On the second day of the Test, wet patches on the ground, despite clear weather, forced another day of cancellations. This situation has raised concerns about the venue’s preparedness and overall management.



Sources close to the matter have suggested that the decision to use this venue was financially motivated. Allegations have emerged that both the ACB and the Greater Noida authority were keen on capitalizing on the event to generate revenue, even though they were aware of the potential weather-related challenges. "This stadium comes under the Greater Noida Authority. Some of its people and some people from Afghanistan Cricket organised a match in Greater Noida during the rainy season to make money," claimed a source.



BCCI’s Offers and ACB’s Decision



The BCCI’s offers of Kanpur and Bengaluru were reportedly turned down due to logistical preferences. The BCCI, known for its infrastructure and experience in handling large-scale cricketing events, was ready to provide the necessary support for a smooth experience. UPCA, in particular, offered their assistance to ensure that the venue was up to standard, yet these offers were declined.



The Groundstaff Efforts



Despite the criticism, the groundstaff in Noida have been working diligently to get the venue match-ready. An ACB Cricket manager praised their efforts, stating, "Noida groundstaff are trying every way to get the ground ready. They're trying the soppers. They're trying to actually remove the turf and replace it. They're trying every solution, and we really appreciate them, really admire them."



Financial Motivations and Allegations



The allegations regarding financial motivations have fueled speculation about the real reasons behind choosing the Noida venue. Sources claim that the ground was not adequately prepared for such a high-profile match, leading to a chaotic situation with ground management. "Workers were taken from Labour Chowk to manage the ground, and Super Soppers were not available for a considerable period of time," revealed a source, highlighting the mismanagement.