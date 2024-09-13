Why Australia Pacer Nathan Bracken Who Once Troubled Virendra Sehwag Left Cricket And Become Accountant?

Nathan Bracken, once a towering figure in international cricket, has followed a path quite different from many of his fellow retirees. While many former cricketers found post-retirement solace in television commentary or social media, Bracken took an unexpected turn, transitioning from the world of fast bowling to corporate life as an account manager in Kiar, New South Wales. This pivot surprised many fans who still remember his dominance as one of Australia's finest pacers in the mid-2000s. Bracken’s decision to move into the corporate realm highlights the evolution of athletes beyond the spotlight, but it also sheds light on the challenges he faced, both on and off the field.

The Rise of a Dominant Force in ODI Cricket

At the peak of his career, Nathan Bracken was a bowler feared by many top-tier batsmen. Ranked as the world’s top ODI bowler by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2008, Bracken was known for his deadly accuracy, clever variations, and ability to adapt to different conditions. His left-arm medium-fast deliveries often left even the most seasoned batsmen, including India’s Virender Sehwag, struggling. In fact, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar once noted in a 2018 interview that Sehwag often felt uncomfortable facing Bracken, a testament to the bowler's prowess.

A Sudden Exit from the Game

Bracken’s cricket career, however, came to an unexpected halt in 2011 when he announced his retirement. After being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹1.3 crore in the 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, fans were eager to see the Australian pacer ply his trade in the lucrative T20 league. However, Bracken made the surprising decision to withdraw from the IPL and soon after, retire from professional cricket altogether. This move raised eyebrows as many wondered why a bowler of his caliber, still very much in demand, would choose to step away.

Post-Cricket Life: A Legal Battle and Corporate Success

Beyond cricket, Nathan Bracken’s life took another intriguing turn as he engaged in a legal battle with Cricket Australia (CA). In 2012, Bracken filed a lawsuit against CA and three medical professionals, alleging negligence in treating a right knee injury that he sustained in 2007, right before an ODI match against England. He accused the cricketing body of failing to diagnose and properly treat the injury, which he claims ended his career prematurely. The case has seen several developments, with the Supreme Court ordering Bracken to detail the damages he seeks.

While the lawsuit put him at odds with CA, Bracken quietly pursued a career outside of cricket. Today, he works as an account manager in New South Wales, a shift that underscores his ability to reinvent himself away from the field. His role in the corporate world is a significant departure from the limelight of cricket, but Bracken seems content with his new career, offering a fresh perspective on life after professional sports.

Dabble in Politics: A Brief Stint

In 2023, Bracken attempted yet another pivot, trying his luck in the political arena. He stood as a Liberal candidate for The Entrance electorate in New South Wales, further showcasing his diverse interests. Although his bid did not yield the desired result, it highlighted his willingness to explore different avenues and continuously challenge himself in new ways.

The Legacy of Nathan Bracken

Despite his relatively quiet exit from cricket, Nathan Bracken’s legacy remains intact. His ability to outfox batsmen during his prime, his sportsmanship, and his unexpected career decisions continue to fascinate cricket enthusiasts. Although he may no longer be on the field, his presence is still felt through his legal battles and professional transitions.

In a sport where many former players gravitate toward punditry or coaching, Bracken’s path is a reminder that life after cricket can be just as diverse and fulfilling. His journey, from being ranked as the top ODI bowler to standing up against Cricket Australia in court, demonstrates resilience. His new role as an account manager may not carry the same glamour as his days in cricket whites, but it is a testament to his adaptability and determination.