PAK VS BAN

Why Babar Azam Lost Form? Kamran Akmal Decodes Reason Behind Pakistan Talisman's Fall

Babar Azam, once a beacon of consistency for Pakistan, has struggled to maintain his top-tier status.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has recently voiced strong concerns regarding Babar Azam's decline in form, shedding light on the technical flaws that have plagued the star batsman. Akmal's commentary comes amid Pakistan's disappointing performances, particularly in their recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam's Form: A Cause for Concern

Babar Azam, once a beacon of consistency for Pakistan, has struggled to maintain his top-tier status. Akmal attributes this dip to technical issues that have emerged in Azam's batting. Notably, Babar’s recent struggles have seen him fall out of the ICC’s Top 10 Test batting rankings—a position he held with distinction since December 2019. His underwhelming performance in the series against Bangladesh, where he scored just 64 runs over four innings, has been a significant factor in this decline.

According to Akmal, Babar's current uncertainty at the crease, particularly against deliveries outside off-stump, has been troubling. "He is unsure of himself and his off-stump early on and has this tendency to leave his leg stump exposed," Akmal noted. He pointed out how Babar is often playing balls that should be directed towards the cover region straight, indicating a misalignment in his batting technique.

Pakistan’s Test Series Woes

Pakistan’s recent Test series against Bangladesh ended in a shocking 2-0 defeat on home soil, marking their first-ever Test loss to the Tigers. This series loss has pushed Pakistan down to 8th place in the ICC Test rankings—its lowest position in recent years. The team's struggles are mirroring Babar's form, highlighting a broader issue within the squad.

Akmal's critique extends beyond Babar's individual performance. He has also criticized the team management, particularly their handling of spin bowlers. "There is no way we will win a home series without a spinner taking wickets," Akmal asserted. He emphasized that Pakistan’s historical successes in home conditions and the UAE were significantly bolstered by effective spin bowling.

Management's Handling of Spin Bowlers

Akmal expressed frustration with the team management's apparent neglect of experienced spinners like Yasir Shah, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan. "What was Yasir Shah’s fault? What was Sajid Khan’s fault? All of them have taken five-wicket hauls and yet are out of the team," he lamented. This exclusion, according to Akmal, has contributed to Pakistan's recent Test failures.

The former player underscored the role of spinners in Pakistan's past successes, arguing that their effective utilization was crucial. "Even when we were forced to play in the UAE, we won Tests mainly because of our spinners," he recalled. This insight highlights a key area where Akmal believes the current management has faltered.

Batting Struggles and Domestic Cricket Critique

In addition to spin, Akmal pointed out the team’s issues with facing pace bowling. Pakistan's batsmen have struggled against fast bowlers like Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, who consistently bowled at high speeds. This weakness has been evident in their inability to cope with deliveries exceeding 140 km/h.

Akmal also criticized Pakistan's domestic cricket structure, noting how players often prioritize participation in foreign leagues over domestic competitions. He argued that this preference undermines skill development for the national team. “They prefer to go and play in useless foreign leagues to earn money, and this is not helping them develop their skills,” Akmal said.

TAGS

