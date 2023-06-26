Why Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Is Being TROLLED As Zimbabwe Scores 408 Vs USA In ICC ODI Word Cup 2023 Qualifier?

In Monday's ongoing World Cup Qualifier match against the USA, Sean Williams' Zimbabwe delivered a stunning performance. Thanks to Captain Williams' extraordinary 174 runs off 101 balls, the Chevrons achieved a remarkable score of 408/6 in their final league stage game of the Qualifier. This outstanding total not only marked Zimbabwe's highest-ever 400-plus score in 50-over cricket but also surpassed Pakistan's all-time record in ODIs.

Why Pakistan Is Getting Trolled?

Furthermore, Pakistan finds itself in a unique position among test-playing nations, as they are the only team yet to achieve a 400-plus score in ODIs. This notable absence has made them the subject of relentless trolling, especially with Zimbabwe now reaching this landmark. The social media sphere has been abuzz with playful banter and memes, highlighting Pakistan's inability to join the prestigious 400 club in ODI cricket. While Pakistan boasts a rich cricketing history, this particular record continues to elude them, leading to some good-natured teasing from cricket fans worldwide.

Meanwhile pakistan missed by 1 run _ pic.twitter.com/uiPuHJqY2R — Nisha Gupta_ (@nishagupta__1) June 26, 2023



Zimbabwe continues to dominate the Qualifiers, evident in their resounding victory over the USA in their fourth Group stage game at Harare Sports Club. The team's exceptional batting display, with contributions from several players, propelled them to their historic 400-plus score. The Chevrons have now surpassed Pakistan in the list of highest team totals in ODI cricket, as Pakistan's previous record of 399/1 was incidentally achieved against Zimbabwe in July 2018 in Bulawayo.



In addition to breaking the overall team record, Zimbabwe has also surpassed their own previous record of the highest score in an ODI World Cup Qualifier. Previously, they had scored 380 against Nepal in 2018, but this time they achieved the first-ever 400-plus score in the Qualifier event.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe has become the seventh country in history to record a score of over 400, joining the ranks of India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. Notably, the highest-ever score in an ODI game is 498, achieved by England against Netherlands in June 2022.

Throughout the ongoing World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe has exhibited dominance as a highly formidable team. They have emerged victorious in all three games in Group A and have secured a place in the Super Six stage. Prior to their latest win over the USA, Zimbabwe defeated West Indies, Netherlands, and Nepal, remaining unbeaten in the tournament. It is worth mentioning that they will carry four points into the Super Six stage, thanks to their victories over the other qualifiers in the group, West Indies and Netherlands.