Why Bangladesh Could Beat Pakistan And Not India? Shakib Al Hasan Explains

In the world of cricket, victories and defeats often come down to more than just skill. They hinge on experience, home conditions, and the sheer ability of a team to withstand pressure. For Bangladesh, their recent contrasting performances against Pakistan and India illustrate this point. As the Tigers prepare for the second Test against India, veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shared his insights into why Bangladesh was able to secure a series sweep against Pakistan but crumbled against India.

'Pakistan Inexperienced, India Unbeatable' - Shakib Al Hasan's Honest Take

Following Bangladesh’s overwhelming defeat in the first Test against India in Chennai, the spotlight turned to Shakib Al Hasan, who is no stranger to navigating the challenges of international cricket. Shakib’s frank assessment was simple: Pakistan’s inexperience gave Bangladesh the edge, but India’s world-class status at home made them nearly unbeatable.

"Pakistan is a relatively new team," Shakib explained in a recent interview. "If you look at the matches they played and compare them to our team, we have more experience. In Test cricket, that’s a massive factor."

Indeed, Pakistan's youthful side, led by captain Babar Azam, has yet to mature into the kind of well-oiled machine that Bangladesh has become over the years. Bangladesh, with its experienced core of players like Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Tamim Iqbal, managed to exploit Pakistan's vulnerabilities during their tour of Rawalpindi.

Why India Remains a Fortress for Visiting Teams

However, when it comes to India, Shakib admitted that the challenge is exponentially greater. India, especially at home, is a cricketing juggernaut. The men in blue have not lost a home series in over 12 years, a testament to their dominance in their own conditions. For any visiting team, cracking India on their own turf is a nearly impossible task.

"If I talk about India, they are the number one team in the World Test Championship at the moment. They are probably unbeatable at home. They’ve been doing well outside India as well. Any country that comes here finds it difficult, and we are no different," Shakib acknowledged.

In Chennai, Bangladesh showed flashes of brilliance, especially when they induced a collapse in India’s first innings. But as the match progressed, India’s depth and class were too much for the Tigers to handle. Shakib and his team were eventually handed a crushing 280-run defeat, leaving them with much to ponder as they head into the second Test in Kanpur.

The Toughest Assignment for Bangladesh

Shakib further emphasized that the current tour of India is perhaps the toughest assignment for Bangladesh in recent times. Despite their historic win over Pakistan, India represents a different beast altogether. Their bowling attack, featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami, is formidable, and their batting lineup boasts world-class players from top to bottom.

Bangladesh’s head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe, has been working tirelessly to prepare the team for what lies ahead in Kanpur. While the first Test ended in disappointment, Shakib believes his side has the potential to fight back and make a statement.

Shakib Al Hasan's Injury Woes – A Potential Setback

In a concerning development for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan’s participation in the Kanpur Test is in doubt due to a finger injury sustained while facing Jasprit Bumrah during the first Test. The all-rounder’s absence could be a major blow for the Tigers, given his experience and leadership on the field.

Coach Hathurusinghe mentioned that Shakib is available for selection, but a final decision will depend on his fitness assessment closer to the match. Shakib himself hinted that the Kanpur Test could be his final red-ball appearance unless the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranges a farewell Test in Mirpur.

Bangladesh’s Path Forward

Regardless of Shakib’s availability, Bangladesh will need to regroup and bring their A-game to Kanpur if they are to challenge India. The focus will be on improving their batting, which faltered under pressure in the first Test, and finding a way to contain India’s star-studded lineup. While beating Pakistan may have given them confidence, overcoming India at home remains one of the toughest tasks in cricket today.