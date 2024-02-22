trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723869
NewsCricket
IPL 2024 SCHEDULE

Why BCCI Announced Only 15 Days Schedule For IPL 2024? Check Details

In a strategic move, the BCCI opted to disclose the schedule for only the initial 21 matches of IPL 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why BCCI Announced Only 15 Days Schedule For IPL 2024? Check Details

The anticipation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is at its peak as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament. With defending champions Chennai Super Kings set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on March 22, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the full schedule. However, the decision to release only a portion of the schedule has sparked curiosity among fans and stakeholders alike.

Also Read: From Pant's Return To Pandya Vs Gujarat; Top 7 Talking Points From IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement - In Pics

The Decision Behind Partial Schedule Release

In a strategic move, the BCCI opted to disclose the schedule for only the initial 21 matches of IPL 2024. The rationale behind this decision stems from non-cricketing factors, specifically the overlapping dates with India's General Elections. Scheduled to commence in mid-March, the Election Commission's announcement of polling dates is awaited before finalizing the remaining fixtures.

History Repeats

This isn't the first instance where the BCCI has taken such a cautious approach. In 2019, amidst General Elections conducted over seven phases, the board similarly announced only the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL. The subsequent phases were deferred until a thorough assessment of the election's impact on match organization across the country could be made.

Steadfast Commitment

Despite the impending elections, there are no plans to relocate the tournament. The BCCI remains resolute in its commitment to conducting the IPL entirely within India, mirroring the successful execution of the 2019 edition amidst similar circumstances.

Crucial Stakes for Players

The significance of IPL 2024 transcends the tournament itself, with players eyeing spots in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. Performance in the league holds immense weight in influencing selection decisions for the prestigious ICC event later this year. Notably, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has affirmed the presence of national selectors at various IPL venues to closely monitor player performances.

Intriguing Team Dynamics

The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the captain for the T20 World Cup adds an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament. With Mumbai Indians undergoing a leadership transition, following Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint, the team dynamics promise to be captivating as Rohit resumes his leadership role after a brief hiatus.

Anticipating the Full Schedule

As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the complete IPL 2024 schedule, the BCCI remains vigilant, closely coordinating with authorities to ensure a seamless tournament experience. The subsequent fixtures are expected to be announced post the Election Commission's declaration of poll dates, offering clarity and excitement to cricket aficionados nationwide.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC