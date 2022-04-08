हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Why drop Bhanuka Rajapaksa? PBKS fans upset with team for picking Jonny Bairstow over Sri Lankan

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Punjab kings here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Punjab kings here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

For Punjab, England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow makes his IPL 2022 debut as he replaced Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, for Gujarat, debutants Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande joined the Playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said, "Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went on our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan."

On the other hand, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "Would`ve liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa."

As soon as Mayank announced the changes, PBKS fans started posing question on social media, upset with Rajapaksa getting dropped from the XI. 

Rajapaksa failed in the last match vs CSK but it will be wrong to say that he is not in form. He smashed 43 off just 22 balls in the opening game vs RCB. And in the second match, he scored 39 off 9 balls. So dropping him was actually a big surprise. 

Take a look at fans' reactions:  

