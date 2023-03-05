Why Only Delhi Capitals Are Allowed To Play 5 Foreign Players in Playing XI? New Rule Explained - Check

The upcoming match in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) is a highly anticipated showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, hosted by the Cricket Club of India. Not only is this the first time the two teams with counterparts in the Men's Indian Premier League (IPL) face each other, but they are also among the strongest competitors in the league.

In the second game of the tournament, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the real intrigue came when DC announced their starting lineup, which included five overseas players. This is notable because RCB, as well as Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), and UP Warriorz (UW), are permitted to play only four foreign players in their XI. DC, on the other hand, have received an exemption to the rule and have taken advantage of it by naming five of their six overseas players in the starting XI.

What is the reason for this special allowance?

The Capitals are granted this special allowance because one of their foreign players in the lineup is classified as an associate player. DC has included Tara Norris, a player from the United States of America (USA), an associate nation, in their team. The WPL's playing regulations allow teams to have up to five foreign players in the lineup only if one of them is an associate player. Besides the Meg Lanning-led team, none of the other franchises have bought a player from an associate nation in the auction.

In summary, the stage is set for an exciting match between RCB and DC in the WPL, where the latter team has been allowed an additional foreign player in their lineup due to the inclusion of an associate player from the USA.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh