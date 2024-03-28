Why Prithvi Shaw Is Not Playing RR vs DC Game In IPL 2024?

In the dynamic realm of IPL 2024, where strategies are as crucial as the on-field prowess, Delhi Capitals' decision to bench Prithvi Shaw in favour of an all-Australian opening combo raised many eyebrows. The clash against Punjab Kings saw David Warner and Mitchell Marsh donning the opening mantle, a move that sparked intrigue and speculation among cricket aficionados. Now DC's second game of the season Shaw is still missing, here's what we know about why Shaw is not playing in IPL 2024.

A Strategic Shift: Exploring Batting Depth

Sourav Ganguly, the astute Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals, provided valuable insights into the team's strategic manoeuvring. While addressing queries surrounding Shaw's absence, Ganguly emphasized the team's commitment to exploring different combinations for bolstering batting depth. With Shaw's role as an opener intact, the Capitals opted for a bold approach, entrusting Warner and Marsh with the task of setting the tone at the top.

Unveiling Ganguly's Vision

Ganguly's elucidation shed light on the meticulous planning underlying Delhi Capitals' approach. "Prithvi Shaw is an opener. We decided to open with Marsh and Warner, and Ricky Bhui is a middle-order batter. So, they bat at different positions," Ganguly explained, offering a glimpse into the rationale behind the strategic shuffle.

Navigating Pre-Season Challenges

Delhi Capitals' journey leading up to IPL 2024 opener was not devoid of challenges. Shaw's limited involvement in pre-season preparations due to injury setbacks and prior commitments to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign posed significant hurdles. Ganguly candidly acknowledged these challenges, underlining the importance of prioritizing player fitness and respecting prior commitments.

Retaining Faith Amidst Adversity

Despite the setbacks encountered by Shaw, including injury woes and intermittent appearances in domestic tournaments, Delhi Capitals remained steadfast in their belief in the young opener's potential. Ganguly's unwavering confidence in Shaw's abilities was evident as the franchise retained him ahead of the 17th IPL season, affirming their long-term vision and commitment to nurturing talent.

Both team Captains At The Toss

Sanju Samson - We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us.

Rishabh Pant- We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan