The cricket world was left in shock when Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most prolific spinners, announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. His sudden departure, particularly during a tightly contested series against Australia, raised eyebrows, with legendary figures like Sunil Gavaskar questioning the timing of his decision. But as the dust settled, the reasons behind Ashwin’s move became clearer, and the implications for India’s future planning took centre stage.

A Legendary Career Comes to a Quiet End

Ashwin’s announcement, though emotionally charged, was delivered with little fanfare. Following the third Test in Brisbane, which ended in a rain-impacted draw, Ashwin revealed that it would be his final day as an international cricketer. The off-spinner, who had played 14 years for India, expressed gratitude for the game and his teammates, notably acknowledging the support of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were by his side during his retirement declaration. Despite the understated nature of the announcement, the news struck a powerful chord with fans and fellow cricketers alike.

In a sport where dramatic farewells are often the norm, Ashwin’s low-key exit was reminiscent of MS Dhoni’s unexpected Test retirement after the third Test in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Yet, what made Ashwin’s departure more intriguing was his decision to leave the tour midway, catching many off-guard, including his own captain, Rohit Sharma.

The Shock Departure: Why Did Ashwin Leave So Soon?

Ashwin’s decision to head back to India from Brisbane the same day he made his announcement, rather than sticking around for the remaining two Tests, sparked immediate controversy. Captain Rohit Sharma had initially stated that Ashwin would return a day later, but the spinner’s decision to fast-track his departure raised questions about his commitment to the team’s ongoing campaign.

Sunil Gavaskar, a revered voice in Indian cricket, voiced his concerns on the timing of Ashwin’s exit. He highlighted the strategic importance of playing two spinners in Sydney, a venue historically favorable for slow bowlers, and wondered if Ashwin’s departure disrupted India’s plans for the final two Tests. “It’s unusual to leave mid-tour,” Gavaskar noted, underscoring that while a player’s mental and physical readiness are key, such a decision can leave a team in a lurch, especially when alternatives need to be arranged at the last minute.

Rohit Sharma’s Revelation: Contradictory Signals

Adding another layer to the drama, Rohit Sharma revealed that he had only been informed of Ashwin’s decision after landing in Perth, creating a sense of discord within the Indian camp. Rohit mentioned that he had tried to convince Ashwin to feature in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, yet the spinner seemed determined to call time on his international career. This revelation sparked further questions about Ashwin’s relationship with the team management and whether his exit was a response to being sidelined in India’s playing XI during tours of SENA nations.

For years, Ashwin’s place in the playing XI during overseas tours had been a topic of debate. His exclusion from key matches, despite being one of the world’s leading Test bowlers, may have contributed to his decision to step away on his own terms. While some critics argue that Ashwin’s departure in the middle of such a crucial series was disruptive, others believe that the spinner had simply reached a point where he felt his contributions were better suited elsewhere.

A New Chapter: Ashwin's Legacy and Future

Despite his international retirement, Ashwin’s passion for the game remains undiminished. In a recent statement, he revealed his desire to continue playing cricket at the club level, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin’s return to Chennai after his retirement was met with an outpouring of affection from his family, friends, and neighbors, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. With a hefty IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings for the 2025 season, Ashwin affirmed that while his international career has concluded, he still has much to offer the game.

Ashwin’s remarkable career includes over 500 Test wickets and a legacy as one of India’s finest spinners. From his record-breaking performances in the World Test Championship to his consistency with the bat, Ashwin has been a cornerstone of India’s Test cricket success. His exit, while sudden, opens a new chapter in his cricketing journey.