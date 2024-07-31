Why Rinku Singh Was Asked To Bowl 19th Over And Not Mohammed Siraj In IND vs SL 3rd T20? Team India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Answers

In a thrilling finale to the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, the spotlight shone brightly on Rinku Singh, who was entrusted with the crucial 19th over in the third T20I. The decision, made by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, was a bold gamble that paid off spectacularly. Let’s delve into why Yadav placed his trust in Singh and how this strategic move played a pivotal role in India's victory.

A Crucial Decision in a Decisive Over

The third T20I, held in Pallekele, was a must-win game for Sri Lanka as they sought to salvage some pride after India had already clinched the series. With the chase dwindling down to the final overs, every ball mattered. In this high-pressure scenario, Suryakumar Yadav made the unexpected decision to hand the 19th over to Rinku Singh, an off-spinner who had yet to make his mark in international cricket.

Despite having Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube available for the remaining overs, Yadav chose Singh. This decision came after Khaleel Ahmed's 12-ball over, where he conceded 12 runs, narrowing Sri Lanka's target to just nine runs with six wickets in hand.

Rinku Singh: The Surprise Hero

Rinku Singh’s performance in that over was nothing short of exceptional. With an economy rate of just 3 runs per over, Singh claimed two crucial wickets, which left Sri Lanka six down and struggling to chase down the target. His ability to adapt to the conditions and deliver under pressure demonstrated his potential as a valuable asset in T20I cricket.

Following the match, Yadav explained his rationale behind the choice. In an interview with Sony Sports, he revealed that Singh's right-arm off-spin was better suited for the wicket conditions. Yadav highlighted Singh’s extensive practice sessions and his keen observation of Singh’s bowling in nets as key factors in his decision.

Yadav’s Tactical Approach

When questioned by former India cricketer Ashish Nehra on why he didn't bowl himself or choose Siraj for the 19th over, Yadav provided insight into his tactical thinking. He noted that match-ups played a significant role in his decision. Singh’s off-spin against the right-handers in the Sri Lankan batting lineup made him an ideal choice for that over.

“I knew the 19th over has always been challenging for Indian cricket,” Yadav admitted. “That’s why I decided to give the responsibility to Rinku. For a right-hander bowling to a left-hander, it’s always tricky for the batter. Rinku utilized his skills perfectly and made my job easier. Now, I have one more reliable bowling option for future T20Is.”

A Strategic Victory and Future Prospects

India's decision to entrust Rinku Singh with the 19th over not only secured their victory in the final T20I but also showcased Yadav’s strategic acumen. Singh’s performance under pressure highlights his potential as a game-changer in T20 cricket. As India gears up for their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting August 3 in Colombo, the team will benefit from the added depth and versatility Singh brings to their bowling attack.