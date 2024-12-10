WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Free LIVE Streaming: When & Where To Watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI In India On TV & Online?
The much-anticipated second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Trending Photos
The cricketing world is buzzing with excitement as the West Indies and Bangladesh lock horns in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series. With the West Indies taking a 1-0 lead, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter at Warner Park, Basseterre, in St. Kitts on December 10. Fans are eager to witness if the Windies can seal the series or if Bangladesh can level it and keep their hopes alive.
Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Rohit Sharma's Team India Qualify For World Test Championship 2024-25 After South Africa's Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
First ODI Recap: A Battle of Grit
The opening ODI was nothing short of a spectacle. Bangladesh, opting to bat first, posted an impressive 294-run total. Key contributions came from Tanzid Hasan (60), skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), and Mahmudullah (50*), showcasing a collective batting effort. The West Indies' bowlers held their ground, with Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph shining brightly. Shepherd picked up three wickets, while Joseph chipped in with two crucial scalps, ensuring the total didn’t escalate further. In reply, the Windies faced early setbacks but found a savior in Sherfane Rutherford, who blasted an unbeaten 113 off just 80 balls. Skipper Shai Hope contributed a solid 86, building pivotal partnerships with Keacy Carty and Rutherford. Together, they steered the team to a five-wicket victory in the 48th over.
When is the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh?
The much-anticipated second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to the live action as the match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
Where will the 2nd ODI be held?
The second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh will unfold at the picturesque Warner Park, located in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Known for its balanced pitch, Warner Park is set to host another thrilling encounter in this exciting ODI series.
Is the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Telecast Available on TV in India?
Regrettably, no TV channel in India holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI. Indian fans looking for television coverage will have to rely on other streaming options.
How to Watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming in India?
For Indian viewers, the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming will be exclusively available on the FanCode app and website. Fans can catch the action live on their mobile devices or desktops by accessing the FanCode platform.
Key Players to Watch
West Indies
Sherfane Rutherford: Fresh off his scintillating century, Rutherford’s form will be pivotal in the middle order.
Shai Hope: As both captain and a reliable batsman, Hope’s leadership and consistency are crucial.
Romario Shepherd: His all-round abilities make him a game-changer, especially with the ball in crucial moments.
Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz: The skipper led from the front in the first ODI, and his all-round prowess will be indispensable.
Mahmudullah: A seasoned campaigner, his calm demeanor under pressure can anchor the innings.
Tanzid Hasan: With a composed half-century in the first game, Tanzid will look to build on his momentum.
WI vs BAN 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details
For Indian cricket enthusiasts, catching the action live is straightforward:
Match Details
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts
How to Watch in India
Unfortunately, no TV channel in India has acquired broadcasting rights for the series. However, fans can stream the match live on the FanCode app and website.
CountryTV ChannelLive Streaming
India NA FanCode App/Website
Expectations from the 2nd ODI
The second ODI promises an electrifying contest. For the West Indies, it’s an opportunity to clinch the series early and experiment with their squad in the final game. On the other hand, Bangladesh will aim for redemption, focusing on better execution in the middle overs, both with the bat and the ball. The Warner Park pitch is expected to favor batsmen, making it imperative for bowlers to utilize variations effectively. Spin could play a significant role in the middle overs, potentially shifting the game’s momentum.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv