West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday (July 13). The visitors are leading the 1-0 after their impressive win in the rain-hit first ODI last weekend.

Bangladesh finally registered a win on their tour of West Indies when they defeated the hosts by six wickets in a match reduced to 41 overs per side due to wet outfield. After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, captain Tamim Iqbal stated that he would continue to play with five proper bowlers in the 50-over format.

“There were a lot of debates whether we play one extra batsman or one extra bowler. If we play one extra batsman, it would have been a safe call but you have to take chances in international cricket. We have to go with either one batsman or one bowler. For me, in the ODI format, you have to have five proper bowlers and I hope all the batsmen take responsibility and finish the game,” Tamim was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz after the match.

“In international cricket, if you take the easy option, there are times when it will not be successful and you have to take chances. Today, it could have been a different thing altogether (if we had lost) and you could have asked me why we played with one less batsman. But all went well,” added Tamim.

The 2nd CG United ODI v Bangladesh bowls off tomorrow! #WIvBAN



Get tickets!https://t.co/xySLmIqn12 pic.twitter.com/IIhBXTpFyy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 12, 2022

In Bangladesh’s successful chase of 150, veteran batter Mahmudullah top-scored and applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 41. Tamim was pleased with Mahmudullah getting some runs under his belt and pointed out that him getting scores of 25 or 30 can be valuable for Bangladesh in future.

“As far as Riyad’s (Mahmudullah) batting is concerned, where he bats... if you take away today’s innings, then lots of those 25 or 30 runs that he scores become very important. Whenever there are one or two failures and we go to statistics and see it is 25, 28 or 30 runs, but there are times when those 25 or 28 runs are very valuable,” he added.

Match Details

When will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (July 13).

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match start?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will not be available on any TV channel in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode app.