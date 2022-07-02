Time for some T20 action while a Test series is on between India and England at Edgbaston. Two very good T20 teams in West Indies and Bangladesh will take each other in the opening contest of the 3-match T20series on Saturday, July 2 at the Windsor Park Dominica. The home side will try to capitalize on the momentum after winning the Test series 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to take revenge. Check out our Dream 11 and Fantasy teams for tonight's 1st T20 between West Indies and Bangladesh below.

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

July 2, Saturday

11:00 pm IST

Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies

Dream11 for WI vs BAN 1st T20I:

Kyle Mayers, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Mahamudullah, Arif Hossain, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Mehidy Hasan, Alzari Joseph

West Indies likely playing 11:

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamrah Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alazari Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul

Bangladesh likely playing 11:

Liton Das, Ana, ul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Munim Shahirar, Mahamadullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah(C), Nasum Ahmed, Munim Shahriar, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan.