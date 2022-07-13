West Indies will look to bounce back after tasting defeat for the first time in this series against visiting Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday (July 10). The two side will face off in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday (July 13).

A below-par performance with the bat saw the West Indies lose the opening ODI against Bangladesh by six wickets, with the tourists’ left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam grabbing four wickets and restricting them to 149/9 in 41 overs. Bangladesh then notched up the required runs for the loss of four wickets in 31.5 overs, with batting stalwart Mahmudullah scoring a patient unbeaten 41 off 69 balls.

This was West Indies’ first defeat in the ongoing multi-format tour. After sweeping the Tests 2-0 and winning the three-match T20 International series 2-0, they fell at the hands of the visitors on Monday (IST), who finally tasted success. In a contest reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain, the hosts were sent in to bat first. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 33 and was made to work hard for his runs which required 66 balls. The innings had a rousing end when tail-ender Anderson Phillip made a career-best 21 not out, which included the only six of the innings. He shared an unbroken 39-run last wicket stand with Jayden Seales who made 16 not out to give the innings a lift.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam was superb with 4/34 while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan supported with 3/36. “In hindsight, our total was definitely not enough but in saying that, it was difficult to get more to be honest, batting first on that track,” said captain Nicholas Pooran.

The visitors chased down the target with 55 balls to spare. Besides Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain (37) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) chipped in to ensure Bangladesh broke their losing streak on the tour. Najmul hit five boundaries in a 46-ball knock before becoming the first wicket for left-arm Gudakesh Motie, who made his debut on home soil. Mahmudullah, who struck two fours and a six anchored a 40-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Nurul Hasan (20 not out).

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: July 13 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Anderson Philip, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed