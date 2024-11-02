WI vs ENG 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch West Indies vs England Second ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

WI vs ENG: West Indies will take on England in the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, following a resounding win in the opening match of the series. With the Caribbeans eager to build on their momentum, England will be looking to bounce back and level the series.

West Indies Thrash England in First ODI

In a dominant performance, West Indies claimed victory by eight wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Gudakesh Motie was the star of the show, dismantling the English batting lineup with a remarkable four-wicket haul. Evin Lewis played a pivotal role in the chase, smashing an explosive 94 runs off just 69 balls, hitting eight sixes before being dismissed just short of the team's revised target.

Captain Liam Livingstone led the charge for England with a determined 48 runs, but his teammates failed to provide substantial support, resulting in a disappointing total of 209 all out in 45.1 overs. The English batsmen struggled on a tricky pitch, with only Lewis making a significant impact.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England 2nd ODI

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

How to watch the live telecast of West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India?

The West Indies vs England 2nd ODI will not have a live broadcast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India?

The West Indies vs England 2nd ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Squad Details

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romario Shepherd.

England ODI Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner