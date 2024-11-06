WI vs ENG 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch West Indies vs England Third ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

WI vs ENG: The highly anticipated third and final ODI between West Indies and England is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. With both teams securing one win each, the series is evenly poised at 1-1, adding extra intensity to the decider as both sides aim to claim the series trophy. West Indies made a strong start, clinching the rain-affected opening match by eight wickets. However, England responded with a commanding performance in the second ODI, led by stand-in captain Liam Livingstone’s maiden ODI century in a high-scoring thriller. Now, both teams look to capitalize on their momentum in this final showdown.

Champions Trophy Preparations and a Confidence Boost for England

A victory here would be crucial for England, especially with the Champions Trophy on the horizon. The tournament is one of the few white-ball trophies missing from England's collection, and a series win in the Caribbean could bolster their confidence as they gear up for this major ICC event. While West Indies will not feature in the Champions Trophy much like their absence from the recent World Cup their strong performance in this series demonstrates the potential they continue to have in the ODI format.

For England, a win in the third ODI would mark a historic achievement: it would be their first-ever ODI series victory over the West Indies, both at home and away. After a challenging period following the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they faced series defeats against West Indies and Australia, England’s last ODI series victory came against Ireland in September 2023. Securing a win in Barbados would not only end this streak but also signal a return to form for the team as they aim to regain their position as white-ball cricket contenders.

With the series outcome at stake, both teams are expected to bring their best to the pitch, promising fans an intense and unforgettable encounter. As the players step onto the field at Kensington Oval, they carry not only the weight of series victory but also the pride of representing two of cricket’s most storied nations in a battle for supremacy.

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI: Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England 3rd ODI

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI Squad Details

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romario Shepherd.

England ODI Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner